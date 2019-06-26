SAN ANTONIO — Kids Bowl Free has teamed up with bowling allies all across the nation to let kids have a fun summer, free of charge, for two games a day.

The following locations are partnered with the organization in San Antonio:

The only payment necessary is for the shoes, which are discounted, according to the organization.

Oak Hills lanes said on their website that they want to, "Give back to the community and provide a safe, secure and fun way for kids to spend time this summer."

The age limit is up to 15-years-old and parents can purchase a family-pass sold as a stand alone bundle.

For more information, you can visit Kids Bowl Free. And if you're taking a trip this summer, you can also view the other free bowling options available per state.