SAN ANTONIO — You can’t always see them, but believe us when we say they are there. Germs are pretty much everywhere in our homes, but where do they hang around the most, and how can you best keep them away?

Angie Gutierrez, a family community health agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, breaks it all down.

“I’ve been cleaning at home just like everybody else,” Gutierrez said.

She says the most common places for germs are the spots we touch the most, including remote controls, door knobs, light switches, phones and countertops.

Gutierrez says it’s important you don’t forget to hit each one of these places.

“There are germs all around us; sometimes we don’t see those small microgerms, so it’s really important to be mindful and constantly clean,” she said.

But is there a difference between cleaning and disinfecting? Lhyn Smith, the owner of CleanIt210, fills us in.

“Surface cleaning is more of you’re getting things out of the way, you’re doing a one-wipe, two-wipe type of deal, but it’s not actually disinfecting,” Smith said.

KENS 5 caught up with Smith while they were in the process of disinfecting a home. She says cleaning is vital, but make sure you’re using items that actually get in and kill off germs.

“You can Lysol them down or use some sort of chemicals that are eco-friendly and safe for children and pets,” Smith said.

If you find yourself running low on disinfectant wipes, Smith says common household items like dish soap or bleach mixed with water will get the job done.

“A lot of people typically go for all of the higher-brand products, but honestly you don’t have to spend all of that money for that,” Smith said.

