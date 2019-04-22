SAN ANTONIO — It may seem like there is a Fiesta at Market Square all year long, but an actual official Fiesta event is held there all ten days of Fiesta.

Fiesta de los Reyes raises money for the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and includes all your favorite Fiesta features.

The free event has daily live entertainment on several stages, including Cumbia, Conjunto, Tejano and cover bands.

There are over 30 food booths, including funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas, shrimp, and much more.

The festival runs until Sunday, April 28. The hours are 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for the full entertainment schedule.