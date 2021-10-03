John’s Crazy Socks creates Texas Strong Gift Pack to support Texans during crisis

In response to the weather disaster in Texas, John Cronin, the award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome, has has introduced a special “Texas Strong” gift box.

John Cronin, an award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome, has introduced a special “Texas Strong” socks gift box in response to the weather disaster that recently happened throughout the state of Texas. John's Crazy Socks has a mission to spread happiness and cheer to those who need it.

The organization is selling the Texas Strong Gift Pack with five Texas-themed socks. In return, they will donate $5 from the sale of every box to Feeding Texas.

Feeding Texas is the statewide network of foodbanks and have been hit hard during this winter crisis. The Feeding Texas network is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. Together with 21 member food banks, they reach over 5 million Texans annually with food and resources.

“I have friends in Texas, and it made me sad and worried when I saw what happened during their winter storms. We wanted to help,” said John Cronin, co-founder and namesake for John’s Crazy Socks.

The Texas Strong Gift Pack comes in a hand wrapped gift bag with five unisex socks that includes a personal thank you note from John along with some candy. These socks feature the Texas flag, the Texas Lone Star and other Texas imagery. These Texas-themed socks are available now at the Johns’ Crazy Socks website.

John’s co-founder and father, Mark X. Cronin, added, “We wanted to do something and since we are in the sock business, we can offer socks. We created our Texas Strong Gift Pack, a package of five fun and colorful socks that celebrate the resilience of Texans."

Buying this gift pack not only supports Feeding Texas, but it enables John’s Crazy Socks to hire people with differing abilities. More than half of John's Crazy Socks employees have a differing ability.