Hunting for a job? You may want to do a social media scrub first. Here's how.

For Hawthorne, what you post on your social media pages is crucial for your career.



“You can build a business with nothing but a Facebook page and a lot of energy,” he said. “Now, with that being said, you can destroy your reputation by taking a different path.”



Unfortunately, one of Hawthorne's employees took the latter. Recently, he said, he was told of a message one of his brokers reportedly posted to a Defund the San Antonio Police Facebook page; the message threatens to "hunt down" the protesters.



“I don't care about your political views, religion, background. The only way we really draw a line is threats and hate speech," he said. "One of those, (and) we're done. If you're willing to throw it into the universe, then there are consequences for the things that you do."



But those consequences can easily be avoided thanks to companies like Patrick Ambron's.



“Employers are screening you online,” says Ambon, the founder of BrandYourself. “Seventy percent of employers are actively doing this and about half (of) employers are doing it on an ongoing basis. So you need to keep an online presence.”



Which is where BrandYourself comes into play. It’s a website that scans your social media pages and flags any questionable or potentially inappropriate posts.



“People post things on social media over the course of years to their friends and they're not thinking about it in a professional context,” Ambron explained. “It could be partying pictures, it could be jokes that would make you look unprofessional. A lot of it isn't terrible, it’s just, 'Wow, I never thought that this would be looked at by my future boss.'"