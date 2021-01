Local hospitals teamed up to shower little Khario with gifts on being the first baby born in 2021 in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Meet San Antonio's first baby born in 2021!

Khario Williams was born at North Central Baptist Hospital at 12:53 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

Mother Cheryse Williams said she wasn't planning on having a New Year's baby, but it was a beautiful surprise after long labor.

Check out the photos, videos welcoming Khario into the world: