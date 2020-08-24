Is your Zoom not working? You're not alone.

The video communications site took to social media to share more information about the technical difficulties being experience worldwide.

If your Zoom is not working, you're not alone.

The video communications site took to social media to share more information about the technical difficulties being experience worldwide.

"If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow Zoom for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience."

If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

The technical difficulties come after several schools across the country begin online learning.

For more information, you can visit Zoom's website.