Impact SA making a difference by helping area non-profits

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, Impact SA announced six area non-profit organizations that would receive a $75,000 grant donated by the organization.

The Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children was one of those grant recipients. The school shared a video of a baby hearing her mother’s voice for the very first time.

“We get to see that almost every single day at Sunshine Cottage. We're very blessed to see that,” said Miriam Elizondo, Sunshine Cottage’s Director of Development.

Elizondo said the school has been making a difference for decades in the lives of families who have children with hearing impairments.

“We were started off in 1947 to just help children who are locally here in Bexar County, and right now, we're serving 42 districts in Texas,” said Elizondo.

Elizondo said the grant from Impact SA will go toward helping families through their Hearing Aid Loaner Program.

“What the hearing aid loaner program does is it narrows the gap between hearing loss that's been identified to access to sound,” said Elizondo.

Impact SA is a women’s philanthropic organization with a mission of supporting area non-profits with financial support. They’ve given out over $4 million dollars in grants since 2004 to area non-profit organizations.

Elizondo said the grant will allow them to help more families.

“It really gives us the opportunity to help more children in providing critical services and access to sound, which is what the hearing aid loaner program does,” said Elizondo.

She said many families have to try out a few different hearing aids before finding the right one for their child.

“Hearing aids costs from $2,000 to $7,000, and imagine having to pay that two to three times until you find the appropriate device for your child,” said Elizondo. “Our Hearing Aid Loaner Program allows a family to find that hearing device and have access to sound as young as two weeks old.”

Six out of 10 finalists received $75,000 grants from Impact SA and four finalists received $10,000 in support grants.

The Grant Award Night was livestreamed on Oct. 26 where the winners were announced.