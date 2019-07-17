Calling all teachers!

IKEA is hosting a teacher appreciation event throughout July and August to support teachers in the community, according to a press release.

The appreciation event will consist of interactive workshops, food court coupons and a chance to win a $75 gift card.

The first few teachers who arrive at the event will receive a "free welcome gift" after presenting their IKEA FAMILY card and School ID.

The Live Oak location will host the event on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Round Rock location will host the event Friday, Aug 2.

