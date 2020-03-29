SAN ANTONIO — The results from i play!, a local after-school sports program that allows San Antonio's young athletes to foster new skills and new friendships, are about much more than just final scores.

"I’m so teary eyed because I’m so proud of both of them," said Head coach Gloria Martinez.

For her, seeing the continued success of her i play! alumni is a rewarding sight, to say the least.

"Not only in sports, but academically and (in) citizenship. They’ve taken on roles that they wouldn’t have taken on before, at least I don’t think they would have taken before, because of shyness," Martinez said.

She's seen the proof for herself: The program works in the long run.

"It taught me a bunch of life skills that I later applied, like responsibility. I was definitely lacking in that area a little bit," said i play! participant Jayden. "It actually motivated me to join sports, to get out there and express myself with basketball, volleyball and also track."

Meanwhile, Jade said the program has boosted her confident. And for Jayden, he's now trying to participate more not just on the court, but in the classroom.

"I wouldn’t recognize myself if I was there," Jayden said about if he would be able to recognize himself before he was involved with i play!

Hearing that is amazing, but how about participants' post-high school plans? For Jade, the ambition is to go to Texas Tech.

"There is a recent study that shows 90% of women in executive roles played sports when they were a child," said Mandy Adkins, of San Antonio Sports.

Jayden has his plans all laid out. He wants to study mechanical engineering either at the University of Notre Dame or Rhode Island.

"It truly makes me hopeful for the over 1,400 kids that we have in our program that 20 years from now they’ll be in my shoes and hopefully impacting the community as well," Mandy said.

"These kids need to have something to go to besides the streets," Martinez added. "We all know the streets are rough right now. My neighborhood is tough, but having these kids in the program makes a big difference in their life. It teaches them to be leaders today, tomorrow and for the future."

RELATED: After-school sports program allows San Antonio youth to learn athletic skills, meet new friends

RELATED: IPlay gives San Antonio kids a safe place to play and learn after school