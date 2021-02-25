'I am grateful to be able to help' | Black Restaurant Week SA supporting Food Bank, also extending for a second week

Black Restaurant Week San Antonio was started in 2019 as a way to support Black owned businesses.

SAN ANTONIO — Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, the Tim Duncan Foundation and the Valero Energy Foundation are joining efforts to support the San Antonio Food Bank through donations.

BRWSA will also extend through Sunday, March 7. More than 30 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and businesses will take part in week two of BRWSA.

The release says that for each featured special that is purchased, BRWSA participants will give back 21 meals to kids and seniors facing hunger. Valero Energy Foundation and Tim Duncan will match each dollar that is donated from sales of feature items at participating restaurants.

“With over 30 participants, there’s something for everyone. I am also excited about extending BRWSA for a second week," said Ryane Smith, organizer for Black Restaurant Week San Antonio.

View the full list of participating restaurants on the Black Restaurant Week San Antonio website here. You can also request curbside and delivery options.

“It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and do our part to give back to the San Antonio Food Bank to help hunger relief efforts across our community," said Seymour Battle, Valero Senior Vice President.

