SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Clubhouse is a nonprofit organization that works with adults with mental illness.

Mark Stoeltje, the organization's executive director, says its mission is to help members by providing meaningful relationships and rewarding work. One of those avenues of rewarding work is the newly-unveiled hydroponic urban growth farm, which was funded by a $100,000 grant from Impact San Antonio.

Housed inside a metal shipping container, the high-tech farm is unassuming on the outside. Inside, however, hang walls of foam with various kinds of produce growing in a bath of artificial light. Stoeltje says the farm can grow 550 heads of lettuce each week.

Some of the produce from this farm will feed members at the clubhouse, and the rest will be distributed to partners in the community.

Workers demonstrate the hydroponic farm to members of Impact San Antonio.

Mat Gaskins

Arturo Espinosa, a member of the San Antonio Clubhouse, says his enthusiasm for the new farm is palpable, and he'll eagerly explain to anyone in earshot the scientific process that allows these plants to grow. It's nothing foreign to him.

In fact, Espinosa has a degree in chemical engineering. After graduating, he worked for 11 years before anxiety and depression made work unbearable for him.

Today, he lives at Haven for Hope and finds help at the San Antonio Clubhouse. His goal is to return to work, and the clubhouse is helping him rebuild his confidence.

Espinosa says he finds inspiration in projects like the new hydroponic farm. Just like the controlled environment of the farm helps the lettuce grow fast and healthy, the safe environment of the San Antonio Clubhouse helps Arturo and others grow as well.

"Here I get it, and they get me," he said. "And there's no judgement. There's no judgement."

