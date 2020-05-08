Huge yellow letters meant to inspire fill San Antonio's downtown streets

"Jubilant exuberant is the melanin of our skin; from despair we have arisen. During this season a lot of people are feeling a sense of despair and hopelessness; they are feeling downtrodden. This poem speaks to the fact that people need to understand that you've already arisen from despair. You need to see yourself out of; sometimes you have to speak the things you don't necessarily feel eternally, so this poem is prophetic, it's a proclamation, it's a charge ,it's letting people know they can rise. It's time to have some hope and joy and expectancy of good things to come," the poem says.Sanderson says it's been in the works for one to two months.