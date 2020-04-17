SAN ANTONIO — Looking to keep the family entertained while you're home? The Pearl has launched several online programs for families to interact with during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those programs includes online storytime with Miss Anastasia's Twig Book Shop.

You can join Miss A on her Instagram page, @missanastasiajoy, every Friday at 10:30 a.m. to catch her readings of popular children’s books.

“Now more than ever, we want to acknowledge the powerful human connections that make up our community,” said Pearl’s CMO Elizabeth Fauerso. “Because we cannot physically gather, we want to use our social media channels to bring a little bit of the energy and human connectedness we all experience at Pearl into everyone’s home during this time as well as a message of hope and staying emotionally connected with each other.”

The April line-up is as follows:

Miss Anastasia Storytime

Typewriter Rodeo Poems for National Poetry Month

2020 Interfaith Project

For more information on Pearl and its programming, visit atpearl.com.

