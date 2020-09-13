x
How you can donate supplies to those affected by Hurricane Laura

You can donate cleaning supplies, masks, flashlights and more.

SAN ANTONIO — After Hurricane Laura swept throughout southwest Louisiana, many say they are still struggling to make ends meet.

In an effort to help, The Water Tree Boerne is working with the Cajun Navy to deliver supplies to the Lake Charles area this week.

And they need your help.

They're hoping you can donate cleaning supplies like bleach, mops, sponges and cleaning gloves. They're also asking for N95 masks, respirators, flashlights and coolers.

You can drop items off at Water Tree in Boerne starting Sunday until 4 p.m. You can call (830) 331-9929 for more information or visit their website.

