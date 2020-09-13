x
How you can donate blood to help those in need

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center says they need 500 donations Sunday and Monday to re-build the supply and meet the needs of local patients.

So far, 568 people have donated Sunday and they encourage all donors to keep their appointments. Especially those with O-blood types.

The organizations says thanks to the community, inventory levels for blood levels have increased. But, they are still below the 3-day goal.

Donors can schedule a blood donation by calling 210-731-5590, visiting South Texas Blood's website or schedule at one of the emergency  blood drives hosted by community partner Santikos Entertainment here.

