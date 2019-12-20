SAN ANTONIO — This week, about 200 million packages are expected to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. With that comes the increased possibility of package theft.

While mail carriers are working around the clock to keep up with holiday demand, there have been reports that porch pirates have been scoping out delivery routes, looking for packages to steal.

According to USPS, mail theft is a federal crime, and anyone arrested for it can face up to five years in prison for each count. That’s why they provide a list of ways you can protect your packages from being stolen, including putting them on hold for pick-up or other special delivery options.

Meanwhile, distribution centers and mail carriers have been inspecting letters and packages to make sure they are not damaged or have been tampered with.

This is the busiest week of the year, with USPS expecting to process and deliver 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including greeting cards, and nearly 200 million packages. That's an average of 28 million packages per day.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of mail thieves. Anyone with any potential tips should call 1-877-876-2455.

