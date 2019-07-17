Whether you prefer minty fresh or spicy cinnamon toothpaste, the results are typically the same—brushing on a regular basis can get you fresh breath and pearly whites.

But there is a difference reported on how many times a day people brush their teeth.

According to TellWut, the results are as follows:

Once a day (33%) Twice a day (55%) Three times a day or more (13%)

You've probably heard at some point in your life to "brush in between meals," so congrats to the 13 percent who live by the phrase.