Visiting North Shearer Hills, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a spot to find signature hot dogs to a bar with vintage arcade and carnival games.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Shearer Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is The Dogfather, a spot to score hot dogs and more. Located at 6211 San Pedro Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 337 reviews on Yelp.

One of the top menu favorites are the Elote hot dog, an all beef dog, roasted corn, smoked queso, chili sal limon, crumbled takis, mayo and a fresh lime, and the Bella Blue with a bacon-wrapped beef dog, garlic, rosemary, blue cheese sauce, mustard and black pepper. Make sure to add a side of the Tricked Out tots with Sriracha mayo, Parmesan and fresh herbs.

Next up is Loncheria El Popo, a spot to score burgers and sandwiches, situated at 6557 San Pedro Ave. With five stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The burgers are made with Mexican flavors and spices and the buns are made in Mexico. Try the Torta Cubana, which is a cousin of the Cuban. Wash it all down with a Mexican Coke.

Dive bar and music venue The Bang Bang Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 119 El Mio St., 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews.

In addition to the bar, there are arcade games, carnival-style games like skee-ball and couches and soft and easy chairs.

Las Sabrosas de Guanajuato, a Mexican spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6825 San Pedro to see for yourself.

On the menu, expect to find beef fajita tacos, chilaquiles, quesadillas, enchiladas and authentic Mexican coffee. All entrees are served with two sides, rice, charro beans, refried beans and two tortillas.

Check out Taco House, which has earned four stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot at 6307 San Pedro Ave.

For breakfast, try the bean and bacon taco or the chorizo and egg taco. For lunch, consider the flautas, puffy tacos and the mole enchilada plates, which all come with rice, beans and two tortillas.

