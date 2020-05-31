Want to adopt a pet? Here are lovable pups to adopt in San Antonio

Pet connection: Take a look at the animals that are available at local shelters.

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Olive Oyl, Plott hound

Bessie, chihuahua

Champ, Great Pyrenees and golden retriever mix

Harley, Labrador retriever mix

Sam, Labrador retriever and Great Pyrenees mix

Potato, bull terrier

Samuel, corgi mix