Want to adopt a pet? Here are some delightful doggies to adopt in San Antonio

Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nimbus, terrier

Nimbus is a female terrier dog currently housed at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

She is vaccinated and spayed.

Lilly, chihuahua

Lilly is a charming female chihuahua dog being kept at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

Lilly is already spayed and vaccinated.

Yuuki, border collie mix

Yuuki is a darling female border collie mix being kept at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Yuuki is friendly as can be — she's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Castle, American Staffordshire terrier

Castle is a male American Staffordshire terrier dog currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Castle has had all his shots.

Copper, shepherd mix

Copper is a darling female shepherd mix being cared for at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Copper is the life of the party, and she'll get along great with your children, dogs or cats. Copper is already spayed and vaccinated.

Scooby, terrier mix

Scooby is a sweet male terrier mix currently housed at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Scooby plays well with others, and he loves cats, dogs and children. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Uzuri, shepherd mix

Uzuri is a darling female shepherd mix being kept at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Uzuri will get along great with cats and dogs. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

