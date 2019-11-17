Sometimes, you just need to get away. If you're in need of an escape, why not head to Denver? Thanks in part to its breathtaking mountain views, vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor adventures, the New York Times named the Colorado city one of the top places to visit. If you're looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.

Whether you’re trying to escape ASAP or you’re looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between San Antonio and Denver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Denver to get you excited about your next excursion. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Denver flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between San Antonio and Denver are if you leave on Dec. 11 and return from Colorado on Dec. 13. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $29, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of San Antonio on Jan. 17 and return from Denver on Jan. 19, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $77 roundtrip.

Top Denver hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Denver’s top-rated hotels that we selected from Skyscanner's listings, based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)

If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $204/night.

'Probably the most high end hotel in Denver. It might be a splurge, but the themed rooms make this place special,' wrote visitor John.

The Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)

If you're looking for a popular place to stay, there's The Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, which has rooms for $199/night.

Located in the heart of downtown Denver, this hotel offers close proximity to the United States Mint, the Denver Art Museum and the 16th Street Mall.

The Embassy Suites Denver — Downtown/Convention Center (1420 Stout St.)

A third option is The Embassy Suites Denver — Downtown/Convention Center, which has a 4.6-star rating and rooms going for $194/night.

The suites have flat-screen TVs, a video game console, a coffeemaker, a microwave and a mini-fridge. Guests can enjoy a swim in the saline pool or work out in the fitness facility.

Featured Denver restaurants

Don't miss Denver's food scene — there are plenty of noteworthy spots to get your fill of the local cuisine. Here are a few of Denver's top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)

For breakfast or brunch, head to Snooze an A.M. Eatery, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 72 reviews on Skyscanner.

'Snooze is a must for the hungry breakfast foodie,' wrote visitor Sean. 'This place boasts some of the freshest and one of the most unique breakfast adventures in Denver.'

Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)

Also worth considering is Root Down.

Root Down offers a dining experience where all dietary needs can be accommodated, including vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten free.

'One of the hottest restaurants in Denver right now. Book ahead,' wrote visitor Jeff. 'Food is organic and locally sourced.'

Little Man Ice Cream (2620 16th St.)

Finally, there's Little Man Ice Cream, which is known for making handmade ice cream with local ingredients in small batches to ensure quality.

'Little Man is the pinnacle of the LoHi neighborhood in Denver,' wrote Paige. 'It’s a must-see on your trip to Denver!'

Top Denver attractions

Not sure what to do in Denver, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of activity recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)

First up are the Denver Botanic Gardens.

These specialized gardens, which encompass an impressive 21 acres, offer visitors a variety of botanical experiences. Guests can seek solitude in the sanctuary of the Japanese Garden that overlooks a pond with goldfish and bonsai trees, or reminisce about childhood memories with Dr. Seuss, Winnie the Pooh and other favorite characters in the Storybook Gardens.

'This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen,' wrote visitor Beth. 'Such an amazing place to see. A must-do in Denver.'

Denver Zoo (2300 Steele St.)

Then, there's the Denver Zoo.

Where else can you visit polar ice caps, a tropical forest, the African savanna and a jungle all in one day? The Denver Zoo is a state-of-the-art habitat, featuring more than 3,500 animals that represent 600 species.

'Terrific zoo that appears compact, but has a ton to see,' wrote visitor Tammy. 'If you happen to be visiting around the Christmas holiday, go and see the wonderful light display. It makes for a memorable zoo experience.'

