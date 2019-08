Read on for the top crime and emergency news you may have missed in San Antonio.

Read the full story on Graham Media: KSAT 12 .

Read the full story on Graham Media: KSAT 12 .

Read the full story on San Antonio Current.

This story was created automatically using data about news stories on social media from CrowdTangle, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.