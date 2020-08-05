These San Antonio-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Cuddle alert: Check out these listings of pets looking for their fur-ever homes.

Photos: Petfinder

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Betty, Labrador retriever

Betty is a sweet female Labrador retriever dog being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Betty gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She's already house-trained.

Belle, English bulldog

Belle is a female English bulldog dog being cared for at SNIPSA Inc.

Belle is eager to make friends, and she's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. She is spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Eliza, chihuahua

Eliza is a female chihuahua dog in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Eliza is a social butterfly — she gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Holly, shepherd mix

Holly is a sweet female shepherd mix being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Holly has been vaccinated.

Maxwell, dachshund and black Labrador retriever mix

Maxwell is a male dachshund and black Labrador retriever mix being kept at San Antonio Pets Alive!

His vaccinations are already up to date.

Molly, Australian shepherd and Jack Russell terrier mix

Molly is a lovable female Australian shepherd and Jack Russell terrier mix in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Molly gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. SNIPSA Inc., however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

