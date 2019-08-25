Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Belle is a charming female flat-coated retriever mix being cared for at Footbridge Foundation.

Belle will get along great with your other dogs. She is looking for cat-free household. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She is spayed and vaccinated.

Jack is a male chihuahua mix currently housed at Footbridge Foundation.

Jack plays well with others — he gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. He is vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Rivver is a female Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

Rivver will get along great with your other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Rivver is spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained.

Mocha is a lovable female Labrador retriever dog in the care of Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Mocha plays well with others — she gets along well with cats, dogs and children. She has been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Pearl is a female Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Pearl loves being around people, including children. She's already vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained.

