Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Mystiq is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat staying at Footbridge Foundation.

Mystiq is happy to keep company with dogs and cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, she is already spayed, and she has all her shots.

Max is a sweet male domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix in the care of Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

Max will get along great with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, his vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered.

Jack is a male domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Wayward Whiskers Cat Rescue.

Jack is friendly as can be — he gets along well with other cats, dogs and kids. Fear not: He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Jack is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Molly is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Molly is already spayed and vaccinated.

Tiger is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed.

