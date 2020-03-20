Photos: Petfinder

Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Dot, collie and shepherd mix

Dot is a lovable female collie and shepherd mix currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Dot loves other dogs. She is looking for cat-free forever home. Fear not: She is already house-trained. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Read more about Dot on Petfinder.

Katie, Labrador retriever

Katie is a female Labrador retriever dog in the care of SNIPSA Inc.

Katie loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed.

Read more about how to adopt Katie on Petfinder.

Belle, Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix

Belle is a female Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix in the care of Katie's Roadside Rescue.

Belle is happy to keep company with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Belle is already spayed and vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Belle on Petfinder.

Cesar, Staffordshire bull terrier and American bulldog mix

Cesar is a charming male Staffordshire bull terrier and American bulldog mix being cared for at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Cesar is patient, and he plays well with kids. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He has had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Apply to adopt Cesar today at Petfinder.

Del Rey, Catahoula leopard dog mix

Del Rey is a charming female Catahoula leopard dog mix in the care of Pause for Paws.

Del Rey loves other dogs and cats. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Read more about how to adopt Del Rey on Petfinder.

Gigi, boxer

Gigi is a sweet female boxer dog being cared for at SNIPSA Inc.

Gigi plays well with others, and she'll get along great with other dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Read more about Gigi on Petfinder.

