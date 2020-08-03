Start your day off right by browsing through charming cats! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Stripe, domestic shorthair mix

Wobbles, Maine coon

Scooter, domestic shorthair

May, domestic shorthair

Dora, domestic

Rosie, domestic shorthair mix

Zeus, domestic shorthair mix

