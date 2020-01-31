Looking to sample the best barbecue around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants grew to $23 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $23, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Two Step Restaurant and Cantina

First on the list is Two Step Restaurant and Cantina. Located at 9840 W. Loop 1604 North, the bar and traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated barbecue spot in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sangria on the Burg

Next up is Oak Hills's Sangria on the Burg, situated at 5115 Fredericksburg Road. With 4.5 stars out of 984 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers barbecue and tacos, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Gogi Street

Gogi Street, located at 12820 Jones Maltsberger Road, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean and Asian fusion spot, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 561 reviews.

4. 2M Smokehouse BBQ

2M Smokehouse BBQ, a smokehouse that offers barbecue and more in Lower Southeast Side, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 338 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2731 S. WW White Road to see for yourself.

5. The Smoke Shack

Over in Mahncke Park, check out The Smoke Shack, which has earned four stars out of 1,029 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern spot, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, at 3714 Broadway.

