Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Courtyard Cafe. Located at 7600 Eckhert Road, the cafe and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated cafe in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 463 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Alta Vista's PhiloÇoffee, situated at 606 W. French Place With 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Alta Vista's Outlaw Kitchens, located at 2919 N. Flores St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and New American spot five stars out of 89 reviews.

Leon Valley Cafe, a cafe and New American spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 311 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6417 Evers Road to see for yourself.

Downtown, check out La Villita Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 867 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers desserts and more, at 418 Villita Bldg, Suite 900.

