In search of a new favorite Southern spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants grew to $23 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $23, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Two Step Restaurant and Cantina

First on the list is Two Step Restaurant and Cantina. Located at 9840 W. Loop 1604 North, the bar and traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Southern restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sangria On the Burg

Next up is Oak Hills's Sangria On the Burg, situated at 5115 Fredericksburg Road. With 4.5 stars out of 988 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers barbecue and tacos, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. 2M Smokehouse BBQ

Lower Southeast Side's 2M Smokehouse BBQ, located at 2731 S. WW White Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the smokehouse, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews.

4. Bayseas Catfish House

Bayseas Catfish House, a Southern spot that offers seafood, soul food and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 213 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13954 Nacogdoches Road to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.