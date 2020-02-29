Looking for a mouthwatering Mediterranean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants rose to $23 for the metro area in March of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bella On Houston

First on the list is Bella on Houston. Located at 204 E. Houston St. downtown, the wine bar, Mediterranean and modern European spot is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 751 reviews on Yelp.

2. Papouli's Greek Grill

Next up is Vance Jackson's Papouli's Greek Grill, situated at 11224 Huebner Road. With 3.5-stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot, which offers burgers and sandwiches, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Wrigleyville Grill

Ridgeview's Wrigleyville Grill, located at 602 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 146, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek spot, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 481 reviews.

4. Mina & Dimi's Greek House

Mina & Dimi's Greek House, a Greek and Mediterranean spot in Lackland Terrace, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 461 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7159 W. US Highway 90 to see for yourself.

