1. Yellowfish Sushi

First on the list is Yellowfish Sushi. Located at 9102 Wurzbach Road, the sushi bar, Japanese and Mexican spot is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 651 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar

Next up is Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar, situated at 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 110. With 4.5 stars out of 868 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, serving ramen and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sushi Express

Sushi Express, located at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 208, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Korean and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 297 reviews.

4. Noodle Tree

Noodle Tree, a spot to score ramen and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 196 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7114 Utsa Blvd., Unit 101, to see for yourself.

