Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at quick serve food and beverage businesses across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Estimated daily customers at San Antonio-area quick serve food and beverage businesses surged to 69 per business in March of last year, 14% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Honchos - The House Of Churros

First on the list is Honchos - The House of Churros. Typically parked in the medical center area, the food truck, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated food truck in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. Theory Coffee Company

Next up is Oak Park's Theory Coffee Company, situated at 2347 Nacogdoches Road. With five stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Mila Coffee

Mila Coffee, located at 2202 Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, which offers coffee and tea and more, five stars out of 94 reviews.

4. Nelson's BBQ

Nelson's BBQ, a food truck and Southern spot that offers barbecue and more in Hills and Dales, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7327 N. Loop 1604 West to see for yourself.

