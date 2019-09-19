If seafood are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Boiling Seafood, the new addition is located at 5519 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 102.

Boiling Seafood is a family-friendly restaurant that serves up fried and boiled seafood. On the menu, expect to see items like lobster, mussels, clams, crawfish, shrimp and crab, with add-ons like corn, potatoes and sausage. Customers choose their own seasoning and spice level.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Boiling Seafood has already made a good impression.

Jamira S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 14, wrote, 'Amazing crawfish. Very friendly staff. Great music. Come check this place out. You won't regret it.'

Yelper Lee R. added, 'Simple, plain, down to earth, good prices, excellent and fast service. None of that matters because the food was delicious! Who would have ever thought food in a bag full of spices of your choice could be so good.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Boiling Seafood is open from 3–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and noon–10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

