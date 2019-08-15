Want to know where to go when it comes to strength training in San Antonio?

As luck would have it, there are plenty of great strength training options to choose from in and around San Antonio.

To find the top strength training gyms in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Fit Therapy of Texas

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Sonterra-Stone Oak

Fit Therapy of Texas is San Antonio's favorite strength training gym by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 250 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of six reviews on Yelp and 2,326 fans on Facebook.

'Fit Therapy of Texas is a specialized health and wellness center consisting of personal and group training,' explains the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Complete nutrition and therapy services in Stone Oak and San Antonio for optimal health and wellness.'

TejasFit

4904 Broadway St.

Also among San Antonio's favorites is TejasFit, with 4.9 stars out of 155 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp and 1,668 fans on Facebook.

'TejasFit combines years of coaching experience with quality education in the field to provide you with the exact fitness plan you need,' explains the business's ClassPass profile. 'Whether you’re training for your first Ironman, marathon, or you’re just trying to change your lifestyle and run a 5K, TejasFit has the training plan for you. TejasFit offers simple training plans, interactive training plans, lactate threshold testing, Cardio-Resistance Training, and nutrition counseling.'

Alfa Fitness

3800 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 105, Hillcrest

With 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of two reviews on Yelp and 1,397 fans on Facebook, Alfa Fitness has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Alfa Fitness is a certified TrampoLean Fitness studio in San Antonio!' explains the business's profile on ClassPass. 'They offer a variety of classes including Zumba, Bootcamp, and health coaching.'

Go Fetch Run

13203 Blanco Road

With 4.5 stars out of six reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp and 601 fans on Facebook, Go Fetch Run holds its own among the competition.

'Go Fetch Run offers the perfect total-body conditioning program for you and a stimulating, exciting experience for your dog,' explains the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Their cross-training fitness program, taught by certified fitness instructors, combines strength, agility and cardio in a high-energy class that also engages your dog both mentally and physically. Their down and dirty obstacle course promises to challenge you both.'

Fit Body Boot Camp

2820 Thousand Oaks, North Central Thousand Oaks

With five stars out of three reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of five reviews on Yelp and 705 fans on Facebook, Fit Body Boot Camp is another popular local pick.

'Fit Body Boot Camp is one of the fastest-growing fitness boot camp brands. They offer convenient, 30-minute boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results,' states the business's ClassPass profile. 'The specialized afterburn workouts use a combination of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and active rest training. Every group training session is led by an experienced and certified personal trainer and is designed to be fun, high energy and challenging.'

