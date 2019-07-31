In search of a new favorite Thai spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Thai restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Topping the list is Thai House Restaurant. Located at 4114 Rittiman Road, the Thai spot is the highest-rated cheap Thai restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you'll find pad thai, curry, sweet rice with mango, Thai iced tea, spring rolls and more.

Yelper Alma V. wrote, 'Have come back many times for the panang and Thai house rice. This time I tried the Phad Ba Mee and it was delicious! This place has yet to disappoint!'

Next up is Springvale's Sukhothai Restaurant, situated at 410 Valley Hi Drive, Suite 205. With 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

The restaurant serves up both Chinese and Thai options, like fried rice, orange chicken, papaya salad, potstickers, shrimp tempura and more.

'The spice was just right, just enough to make my heart beat a little faster and still enjoy every bit. It came with a spring roll, which was fried to perfection,' wrote Isabel B.

Thai Lucky, a Thai spot in Eastside, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 218 Yelp reviews. Head over to 711 S. Pine St. to see for yourself.

The menu features egg drop soup, sushi, pho, sesame chicken, chicken wings, Thai egg rolls and more.

Randy C. wrote, 'I'm always searching for a great green curry — I believe I've found it! I ordered Lovely Rolls as well, which were delicious too.'

