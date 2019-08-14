Looking to get fit?

From a running clinic to golf lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet San Antonio - The Quarry, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the Orchid Dreams Dance Co. deal description:

Where: 114 N. Ellison Drive, Far West Side

Price: from $10 (60 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

From the Fred Astaire Dance Studios deal description:

Where: 7720 Jones Maltsberger, Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Price: $59 (74 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

From the Joe Caruso Golf Academy deal description:

Where: 16900 Blanco Road, Far North Central

Price: $119 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

From the R II M Golf Academy deal description:

Where: 450 Ira Lee Road, Northeast San Antonio

Price: from $7 (42 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.