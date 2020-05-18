San Antonio industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

San Antonio's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Read on for the latest job market trends, including which companies are hiring and what they're looking for.

Photo: Unsplash

San Antonio's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 128 new jobs over the past week and 784 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 182 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Tech Quarry, Enterprise Solutions Inc and Convene Technologies.

Jobs posted by Tech Quarry in the past month in San Antonio included software engineers and data engineers.