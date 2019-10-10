Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of San Antonio food and beverage. From a brewery sensory session to a sushi-making class, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Real Ale Brewing sensory session

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Growler Exchange, 4130 Broadway St.

Price: Free (Cerveceros Members); $20 (General Admission)

Oktoberfest at Quarry Hofbrau

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden celebrates 10 years of fun with beer, music, food, games! A family event at the Quarry Hofbrau... it's Oktoberfest! Beers in Das Boots or steins, plus pretzels, sausages on a stick and German steak sandwiches.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2- Sunday, Oct. 13, 11:30 p.m.

Where: 7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, 7310 Jones Maltsberger Road

Price: Free

Brunch Battle at The Block

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: The Block SA, 14530 Roadrunner Way

Price: $10 (Seven brunch samples); $15 (seven brunch samples and two mimosas (21+only))

Discounted sushi class

Where: 2535 N.W. Loop 410, Northwest Side

Price: from $34 (64% discount off regular price)

