If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From a Brazilian jazz happy hour to a dueling piano show, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Brazilian Jazz Happy Hour

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Jazz, 312 Pearl Parkway, #6001

Price: Free

Best Argentine Tangos

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Mexican Cultural Institute, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way

Price: $20

Cass McCombs

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $15-$50

Knocked Loose

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $22-$25

Dueling Piano Show

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.-Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon, 111 W. Crockett St., Suite 201

Price: $7-$10

