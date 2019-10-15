If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From a Brazilian jazz happy hour to a dueling piano show, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.
Brazilian Jazz Happy Hour
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Jazz, 312 Pearl Parkway, #6001
Price: Free
Best Argentine Tangos
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Mexican Cultural Institute, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way
Price: $20
Cass McCombs
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Price: $15-$50
Knocked Loose
When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-11 p.m.
Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Price: $22-$25
Dueling Piano Show
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.-Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2 a.m.
Where: Howl at the Moon, 111 W. Crockett St., Suite 201
Price: $7-$10
