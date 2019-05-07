The number of crime reports in San Antonio saw an overall decline last month, after a previous rise, according to data from SpotCrime, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources.

Incidents fell by 5.7%, from 46,005 in May to 43,377 in June. Despite last month's decrease, crime reports remain similar to those seen a year ago. Crime trends often contain recurring patterns, based on seasons and other local events, making it useful to look at the year-over-year comparison as well.

The offenses most on the decline last month were assault and theft. Assault fell from 5,575 reported incidents in May to 5,004 in June, and has fallen by 476 incidents since June of last year. Theft incidents went from 10,701 to 10,184 for the month, or a 4.8% decrease. However, theft reports have increased since a year ago, so there is still some ground to recover.

While somewhat smaller categories, there was also a sizable percentage decrease last month in robbery, from 535 incidents per month to 449, and in vandalism, from 1,278 to 1,183. Robbery reports have decreased considerably since the same month last year, while vandalism incidents have risen.

Among the few types of offenses that saw an uptick last month, shooting reports went from 580 to 593. Shooting incidents have seen an overall upward trend since the same time last year.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, Prospect Hill, Mission San Jose and Thunderbird Hills saw the largest decline from May to June. Riverside, Eastwood Village and Valley Hi North also saw considerable percentage decreases in crime offenses for the month, although they continue to have lower overall crime levels. Over the past year, crime has gone up the most in Highland Hills, and declined the most in Overlook of Carriage Hills.

Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays saw the most reported crimes last month. The largest decrease from the previous month occurred on Fridays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, while incidents on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays went up. Comparing times of day, evening, late night and late afternoon continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to SpotCrime to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we're doing? Go here to share your feedback.