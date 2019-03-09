The number of criminal incident reports made in San Antonio last week remained roughly even with the week before, according to data from SpotCrime, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources.

The specific offenses that saw the biggest increase in the number of reports made were robbery and vandalism. The number of robbery reports rose to 102 incidents last week, up from 73 the week before, and the number of vandalism reports rose from 284 to 312. The number of reports of vandalism has continued to grow for the last two weeks.

Among other categories, there was also an increase in the number of burglary reports, up from 468 incidents per week to 481.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn in the number of incident reports made last week, the number of assault reports went from 974 to 901, the number of theft reports fell from 1,813 to 1,758, and the number of reported shootings dropped from 155 to 124.

There were 5,611 reports of 'other' crimes, an increase of 118 from the previous week. SpotCrime's broad 'other' category includes a variety of offenses like fraud, trespassing, public disturbance and traffic violations. Of those incidents, 268 involved arrests, such as for drug possession, up from 246 reported arrests the week before.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, Downtown, Prospect Hill and Highland Hills continued to have the most reported criminal incidents last week.

Harvard Place/Eastlawn experienced the highest growth in crime. The number of crime reports in Lackland Terrace also rose, after declining the week before, and incidents in Hot Wells are up considerably as well.

Regarding day and time factors, Saturday, Wednesday and Friday had the highest number of criminal incident reports last week. The largest increases from the previous week occurred on Friday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the number of reported incidents on Monday went down. Comparing times of day, evening, late afternoon and late night saw the most crime last week.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to SpotCrime to get free local crime alerts in your area.

