The number of reported crimes committed in San Antonio last week remained roughly even with the week before, according to data from SpotCrime, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources.

The overall decrease in the number of reported incidents was led by vandalism and burglary. The number of vandalism reports fell to 285 incidents last week, down from 313 the week before, and the number of burglary reports dropped from 481 to 458.

While somewhat smaller categories, there was also a notable percentage decrease in the number of shootings, down from 124 incidents per week to 106, and in reports of robbery, down from 102 to 88 incidents.

There were 1,743 reports of theft last week, which is a decrease from 1,760 incidents the previous week.

Among the few types of offenses that saw an uptick last week, the number of assault reports rose from 903 to 923.

There were 5,611 reports of 'other' crimes, which is even with the previous week. SpotCrime's broad 'other' category includes a variety of offenses like fraud, trespassing, public disturbance and traffic violations. Of those incidents, 241 involved arrests, such as for drug possession, which is down from 268 reported arrests the week before.

Looking at crime patterns in different areas of the city, Downtown, Prospect Hill and Highland Hills continued to have the most reported incidents last week.

Thompson Community experienced the largest drop in crime. The number of reported crimes in Shearer Hills-Ridgeview also fell, after increasing the week before, and the number of reported incidents in Pecan Valley is down considerably as well.

Regarding day and time factors, Friday, Monday and Tuesday had the most reports of crimes last week. The largest decrease from the previous week occurred on Thursday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the number of reported incidents on Monday, Friday and Tuesday went up. Comparing times of day, evening, midday and early afternoon saw the most crime last week.

Want a longer-term view of crime in San Antonio? Here's our latest monthly crime report.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to SpotCrime to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we're doing? Go here to share your feedback.