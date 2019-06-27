Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $702/month, this 440-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7820 Woodchase Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and internet included. The building features on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4900 USAA Blvd. It's listed for $705/month for its 655 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Next, check out this 557-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 10631 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $709/month.

The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pets are welcome. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 8801 Cinnamon Creek Drive. It's listed for $714/month for its 575 square feet.

Expect to see a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.