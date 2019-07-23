Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1800 Broadway St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Listed at $1,910/month, this 1,271-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1800 Broadway St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very convenient for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2810 Babcock Road

Here's a 1,037-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 2810 Babcock Road that's going for $1,940/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. This spot allows cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

18130 Talavera Ridge (Forest Crest)

Here's a 1,538-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 18130 Talavera Ridge that's going for $1,950/month.

The building boasts a fitness center. The residence also includes in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

