Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide, to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

First up, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6155 Eckert Road.

It's listed for $1,789/month for its 1,367 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, fitness center and storage space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Here's a 1,080-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2810 Babcock Road that's going for $1,786/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a balcony. Building amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool and assigned parking.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Next, check out this 1,426-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 17655 Henderson Pass. It's listed for $1,761/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, fireplace and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, fitness center and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking, isn't particularly convenient for biking and offers some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Located at 5114 Medical Drive, here's a 1,063-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,749/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, balcony and in-unit laundry. The building offers a swimming pool, fitness center and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat suitable for biking and offers good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9931 Hyatt Resort Drive. It's listed for $1,747/month for its 1,428 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers a swimming pool, fitness center and storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.