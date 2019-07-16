Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Antonio if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,278/month, this 1,346-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9835 Fredericksburg Road.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $100 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Located at 8543 State Highway 151, here's a 959-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,149/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are are allowed. Look out for a $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very suitable for walking, is relatively convenient for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 1130 Broadway St. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 750 square feet.

The residence includes a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat suitable for walking, is very convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

