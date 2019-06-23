Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Antonio with a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $902/month, this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 13030 Blanco Road.

In the residence, you can anticipate a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee. Pets are allowed upon approval.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 12324 Starcrest Drive. It's listed for $903/month for its 674 square feet.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Here's a 594-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10102 Ingram Road that's going for $904/month.

The unit features a fireplace. The building features a fitness center, garage parking, a residents' lounge and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Finally, check out this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8543 State Highway 151. It's listed for $905/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

