Start your day off right with some pictures of precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups,' to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cheesecake, chihuahua

ef2d7eb1-f969-4554-b507-0b39a25803be

Crumpet, chihuahua

c4b07880-02a1-4899-b76a-82126b2df777

Cupcake, chihuahua

0a452f12-0f56-47d8-b2ed-89f2b1d71842

Ivy, Plott hound and boxer mix

23bace05-1e68-4c82-a8e1-c04c71df40f1

Holly, Plott hound and Australian cattle dog mix

4be537a8-2138-4916-9c6a-b95c07a91756

Glitter, Plott hound and boxer mix

206b30cb-45f6-4829-bd6d-18e07eb2cf1f

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.